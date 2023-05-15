Saints Signing DE Niko Lalos

The New Orleans Saints are signing DE Niko Lalos, according to Aaron Wilson.

Lalos, 25, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of training camp and was re-signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off the practice squad a couple of times before being promoted for good late in the season. He was waived again coming out of the preseason in 2021 and spent the season on the practice squad.

New York brought him back on a futures deal for the 2022 season but unfortunately ended up waiving him.

Lalos caught on with the Saints’ practice squad towards the end of last season but was released back in January.

In 2020, Lalos appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded six total tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass deflection.