Saints Signing DE Tanoh Kpassagnon To Two-Year Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing former Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to a two-year contract on Monday.

Kpassagnon, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Kpassagnon appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 28 tackles, one sack and three passes defended.