Saints Signing DE Trajan Jeffcoat To Practice Squad

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are signing DE Trajan Jeffcoat to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

  1. WR Kevin Austin Jr.
  2. T Josiah Ezirim
  3. TE Michael Jacobson
  4. K Charlie Smyth (International)
  5. LB Isaiah Stalbird
  6. WR Equanimeous St. Brown
  7. DT Kendal Vickers
  8. TE Treyton Welch
  9. OT Austin Deculus
  10. WR Dante Pettis
  11. DB Roderic Teamer
  12. DB Tre Herndon
  13. RB Jacob Kibodi
  14. RB Xazavian Valladay
  15. G Kyle Hergel
  16. DE Trajan Jeffcoat

Jeffcoat, 24, was at Missouri for five years, three of them as a starter, before transferring to Arkansas for his final collegiate season. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020. 

He caught on with the Saints in April but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason. 

During his six-year college career, Jeffcoat appeared in 60 games with 42 starts and recorded 100 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass deflection. 

