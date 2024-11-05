Saints Signing DE Trajan Jeffcoat To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are signing DE Trajan Jeffcoat to their practice squad on Tuesday.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

WR Kevin Austin Jr. T Josiah Ezirim TE Michael Jacobson K Charlie Smyth (International) LB Isaiah Stalbird WR Equanimeous St. Brown DT Kendal Vickers TE Treyton Welch OT Austin Deculus WR Dante Pettis DB Roderic Teamer DB Tre Herndon RB Jacob Kibodi RB Xazavian Valladay G Kyle Hergel DE Trajan Jeffcoat

Jeffcoat, 24, was at Missouri for five years, three of them as a starter, before transferring to Arkansas for his final collegiate season. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020.

He caught on with the Saints in April but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

During his six-year college career, Jeffcoat appeared in 60 games with 42 starts and recorded 100 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one pass deflection.