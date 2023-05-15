Saints Signing DL Jack Heflin

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing former Packers DL Jack Heflin to a contract on Monday.

Heflin, 25, signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2021. He signed a three-year, $2.4 million deal and made the roster as a rookie, but was released in January.

Heflin returned on a futures deal for the 2022 season before being added to the practice squad coming out of the preseason. Green Bay opted to release him and he later caught on with the Giants.

Heflin join the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks this year.

For his career, Heflin has appeared in five games for the Packers and Giants, recording one tackle.