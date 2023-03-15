Saints Signing DT Khalen Saunders To Three-Year Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing DT Khalen Saunders to a contract.

Tom Pelissero adds it’s a three-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million.

New Orleans has been hit hard at defensive tackle with losses in free agency the past couple of days, so they’re starting to reload.

Saunders, 26, was the No. 84 overall pick by the Chiefs out of Western Illinois. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,673,180 rookie contract that included a $915,180 signing bonus.

In 2022, Saunders appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 48 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass deflection.