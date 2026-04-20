Panthers WR Jalen Coker Expected To Sign ERFA Tender

Per Mike Kaye, Panthers WR Jalen Coker is expected to sign his exclusive rights free agent tender today so he can participate in the offseason program.

Coker is someone who has come up as a candidate for a longer-term deal and a raise, but for now he will sign his tender to get on the field for the start of the offseason program.

Exclusive rights deals are for players with less than three years of accrued service and are for the minimum. They give the team exclusive negotiating rights.

Coker, 24, signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross following the 2024 NFL Draft. He made the initial roster coming out of the preseason but was later waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Carolina promoted him to their active roster in 2024 and signed him to a two-year, $1.755 million deal.

In 2025, Coker appeared in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards (11.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Tremayne, 26, went undrafted out of Stanford back in 2023 before catching on with the Commanders.

He bounced on and off their practice squad for a couple of years before catching on with the Panthers, who signed him to a futures contract for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Tremayne appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and caught 14 passes on 18 targets for 160 yards.