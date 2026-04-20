Chiefs Re-Signing P Matt Araiza

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are re-signing P Matt Araiza to a one-year deal.
Araiza, 25, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills out of San Diego State. He signed a four-year, $3,876,148 contract with the Bills that included $216,148 guaranteed.
However, Buffalo released him in August of 2022 after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. He eventually signed on with the Chiefs in February 2024 and re-signed as an ERFA for 2025.
In 2025, Ariza appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and totaled 2,664 punt yards on 56 attempts (47.6 yards per punt).
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