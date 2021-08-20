Saints Signing K Aldrick Rosas

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are signing K Aldrick Rosas to a contract on Friday.

Nick Underhill confirmed that Rosas had a strong workout with New Orleans and impressed them enough to quickly land a deal.

Rosas, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Oregon back 2017. He was unfortunately waived by Tennessee coming out of the preseason and never signed to a team’s practice squad during the regular season.

The Giants signed Rosas to a futures contract for the 2018 season and he went on to have a Pro Bowl season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 but was released last offseason.

The Jaguars signed Rosas to their practice squad in September of last year and was eventually promoted to the active roster. Jacksonville elected to waive him last month.

In 2020, Rosas appeared in six games and converted eight of 11 field goals (72.7 percent), was nine of nine on extra-point attempts, and recorded 15 touchbacks.