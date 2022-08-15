Saints Signing LB Jon Bostic

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are signing veteran LB Jon Bostic to a contract after a successful workout with the team.

Bostic, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2013. After two years in Chicago, the Bears dealt him to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick that later became S Jordan Lucas.

However, the Patriots elected to trade Bostic to the Lions for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2017. Bostic played out the final year of his four-year, $3.941 million rookie contract before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2017.

From there, Bostic agreed to a two-year contract with the Steelers in 2018 but was released during the 2019 offseason. Bostic caught on with Washington in May and re-signed on a two-year deal the following offseason. He was allowed to walk as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Bostic appeared in four games for Washington and recorded 22 total tackles with no sacks or interceptions.