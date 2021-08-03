Saints Signing LB Kwon Alexander To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $3M

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are signing LB Kwon Alexander to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million.

Alexander, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick. He tore his Achilles late in the season and was released back in March.

In 2020, Alexander appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and Saints, recording 54 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.