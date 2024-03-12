Saints Signing LB Willie Gay To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $5M

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints have agreed with LB Willie Gay to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Jonathan Jones reports Gay’s deal carries a base value of $3 million.

Gay, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Drat. He agreed to a four-year, $5,271,046 rookie contract with Kansas City and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2023, Gay appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 58 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one interception, and four pass defenses.