Saints Signing OL Billy Price

The New Orleans Saints have announced that they’re signing OL Billy Price.

In addition, the team signed RB Lynn Bowden Jr. and WR Keke Coutee. All three players were in New Orleans on a tryout basis this week.

Price, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Ohio State. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill in 2021. He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career after the Giants declined to re-sign him and eventually landed with the Raiders practice squad. Price then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Price appeared in and started 11 games at center for the Cardinals.