Saints Signing RB Devine Ozigbo Off Jaguars’ PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are signing RB Devine Ozigbo off of the Jaguars’ practice squad on Tuesday.

Ozigbo, 24, originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Jaguars.

He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and re-signed with the practice squad.

In 2020, Ozigbo appeared in eight games and recorded one rushing attempt for a yard.