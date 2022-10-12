Saints Signing RB Jake Funk To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints are signing RB Jake Funk to their practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Funk, 24, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk this week.

In 2022, Funk has appeared five games for the Rams. He has not accrued any stats.