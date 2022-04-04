Saints Signing S Justin Evans To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Buccaneers second-round S Justin Evans to a one-year deal.

Evans had his time in Tampa Bay scuttled by injury and wasn’t able to get healthy enough to play for them before they had to move on.

Now he’s attempting to restart his career with a division rival.

Evans, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.19 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.17 million in 2020 when he was waived.

A lingering Achilles injury landed Evans on the PUP list to start camp in 2019. He was eventually placed on injured reserve and waived in December 2020 with a foot injury.

In 2018, Evans appeared in 10 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 59 tackles, one interception, a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and two pass defenses.