Saints Signing S Roderic Teamer

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing veteran S Roderic Teamer to the roster.

He had a workout with the Saints all the way back at the beginning of May during their rookie minicamp.

It took some time but the two sides were able to work out a deal.

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to the Raiders on a restricted deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Teamer appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.