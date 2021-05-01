Saints Signing Syracuse DB Trill Williams

The New Orleans Saints are signing UDFA Syracuse DB Trill Williams to a contract, according to his agency.

Congratulations to Trill Williams @TrillWilliams6 who just signed as a Free Agent with New Orleans Saints. @Saints pic.twitter.com/LgFboiaWie — StepinacAthletics (@StepinacSports) May 1, 2021

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and opted out midway through the 2020 season due to injuries.

During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, ten deflections, and four interceptions.