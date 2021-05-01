Saints Signing Syracuse DB Trill Williams

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

The New Orleans Saints are signing UDFA Syracuse DB Trill Williams to a contract, according to his agency.

Williams, 21, was a three-year starter at Syracuse and opted out midway through the 2020 season due to injuries.

During his three years at Syracuse, Williams recorded 93 tackles, three forced fumbles, ten deflections, and four interceptions.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply