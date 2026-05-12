Saints Signing UDFA WR Brock Rechsteiner

Nick Underhill reports the Saints are signing UDFA WR Brock Rechsteiner out of Jacksonville State following rookie minicamp.

Rechsteiner, six-foot-two, 225 pounds, committed to Jacksonville State in 2021 out of Woodstock, Georgia. He remained there for five years after redshirting his true freshman season. He’s the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner

In his collegiate career, Rechsteiner appeared in 38 games over four seasons at Jacksonville State and caught 52 passes for 630 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for 17 yards and another touchdown.