Saints Signing WR Bryan Edwards

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing WR Bryan Edwards to a contract on Monday.

Edwards recently visited the Giants but it looks like the Saints proved to be his best option in the end.

Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus with the Raiders.

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Atlanta opted to waive Edwards in November and he later signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City released him in January.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards.