Saints Signing WR Cedrick Wilson To Two-Year Deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing WR Cedrick Wilson to a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Wilson, 278 is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back on a restricted free-agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He was then testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Dolphins.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Dolphins and caught 22 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.