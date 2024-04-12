Saints Signing WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The New Orleans Saints announced they agreed to terms on a contract with WR Equanimeous St. Brown on Friday.

Roster move: Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown #Saints | @Shift4 https://t.co/CKq0iGykTF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 12, 2024

St. Brown, 27, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2018 out of Notre Dame. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract when the Packers waived him coming out of the preseason.

Green Bay re-signed St. Brown to their practice squad after he cleared waivers. He bounced on and off their roster throughout the season. The Bears signed him to two consecutive one-year deals.

In 2023, St. Brown appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded five receptions for 62 yards (12.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.