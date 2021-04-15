Saints Signing WR Jalen McClesky

The New Orleans Saints are signing WR Jalen McClesky to a contract on Thursday, according to his agency.

McCleskey began his college career at Oklahoma State before transferring to Tulane for the 2019 season. He went undrafted last year and did not catch on with an NFL until now.

For his career, McCleskey caught 204 passes for 2,446 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards on nine carries over the course of five seasons and 46 games.