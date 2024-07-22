Saints Signing WR Kevin Austin Jr. To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints have signed WR Kevin Austin Jr. to a one-year contract.

Austin Jr., 24, originally went undrafted out of Notre Dame back in 2022.

He caught on with the Jaguars and was among their final roster cuts, later being brought back to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/futures deal with the team back in January of 2023 but wound up being waived in August of that year.

Austin Jr. then signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL back in January of 2024, going on to win the UFL Championship with the team.

During his time at Notre Dame, Austin Jr. appeared in 26 games and had 13 starts. He caught 54 passes for 996 yards (18.4 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also had one carry for eight yards.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.