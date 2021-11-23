Saints Signing WR Malcolm Perry to PS

Ian Rapoport reports the New Orleans Saints are signing WR Malcolm Perry to their practice squad.

Perry, 24, was drafted in the seventh round by the Dolphins in 2020. He originally signed a four-year $3.4 million deal with the team.

Perry spent the 2020 season on Miami’s active roster, but the Patriots claimed him off waivers him prior to the start of this season. However, he never appeared in a game for New England

In 2020, Perry has played in nine games, recording nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, and three rushes for five yards and a touchdown.