Saints Starting Rookie QB Spencer Rattler In Week 6

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints are starting fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler at quarterback for their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers.

The Saints have already confirmed the news:

Dennis Allen announced that Spencer Rattler will start Sunday vs the Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/7oTpF3KPJK — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 9, 2024

Derek Carr is expected to miss at least a few weeks with an oblique injury and while the team went with Jake Haener in relief of Carr last week, recent reports indicated that Rattler could be elevated to starter this week.

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.