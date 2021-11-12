Saints Sticking With Trevor Siemian At QB In Week 10

Saints HC Sean Payton announced Friday that Trevor Siemian will get another start at quarterback this week with packages included for Taysom Hill.

The Saints lost to the Falcons last week and will now face off against the Titans in Week 10.

Siemian, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints later signed Siemian to their active roster following an injury to Drew Brees.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad last year and re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason. He was later added to the Saints practice squad coming out of the preseason before signing him to the active roster.

two games and completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 408 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.