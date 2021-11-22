Saints TE Adam Trautman Out 4-6 Weeks With MCL Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that Saints TE Adam Trautman is expected to be out 4-6 weeks after suffering an MCL sprain.

You can expect the Saints to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Trautman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract that included $832,296 guaranteed.

In 2021, Trautman has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 241 yards receiving and one touchdown.