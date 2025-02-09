Saints To Decide On Derek Carr’s Future, Would Have ‘Multiple’ Suitors If Released

According to Mike Garafolo, the Saints will soon have to decide on veteran QB Derek Carr, who has a salary cap number of $51.46 million in 2025.

Garafolo notes that multiple teams will be interested if the Saints decide to release him, which is a possibility given New Orleans’ salary cap situation.

Earlier reports indicated that incoming HC Kellen Moore had reservations about the job given that the team still had Carr under contract.

At the end of the season, Saints GM Mickey Loomis vouched for Carr but acknowledged whoever was hired as head coach would have a significant voice in how the team handled the quarterback position going forward.

The Saints can theoretically cut Carr this offseason if they decide it’s time to move on. However, that would sharply curtail their options with the rest of the roster due to not being able to restructure his current 2025 cap hit.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Saints and Carr as the news is available.