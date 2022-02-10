Saints To Interview Robert Prince For Offensive Coordinator Job

The New Orleans Saints are expected to interview Cowboys WR coach Robert Prince for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Saints have indicated that they’re likely headed in a different direction on offense under new HC Dennis Allen, even though long-time offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is expected to be retained in some capacity.

Prince, 56, began his coaching career at Humboldt State back in 1989 and worked his way up to RB coach with the Falcons in 2004.

After being a position coach at various stops throughout the NFL, Prince became the offensive coordinator for Boise State in 2012.

Prince joined the Lions as their wide receivers coach in 2014, where he served with the team until the Texans hired him prior to the 2021 season. The Cowboys recently hired Prince as their WRs coach.