Saints To Sign DL Ethan Westbrooks & LB Justin March-Lillard

Jeff Duncan reports the New Orleans Saints are signing DL Ethan Westbrooks and LB Justin March-Lillard.

Both players are expected to be active for the Saints’ game vs. Miami Monday night. Duncan reports they will each play a role on special teams with all of the COVID absences.

Westbrooks, 31, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M back in 2014. He played out his rookie contract with the Rams before returning on an original-round tender for the 2017 season.

The Rams would later sign Westbrooks to a one-year, $1.3M contract extension during the 2017 season. He signed on with the Raiders in July of 2019, but was released at the start of the season.

Westbrooks also signed with the 49ers in February of 2020, but was released two days later. He then signed back with the Raiders this past August, but only spent a week with the team.

In 2018, when Westbrooks last appeared in an NFL game, he played in all 16 games for the Rams and recorded eight tackles, one sack and a pass defense.