Saints To Sign S Tyrann Mathieu

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign S Tyrann Mathieu in the coming days.

After 4 PM EST today, free agents signed won’t count against the compensatory pick formula, so it’s fair to assume the two sides will wait to finalize the deal until then.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.