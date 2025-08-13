Saints Tried Out Three Pass Rushers

Per the wire, the Saints hosted three players for tryouts on Wednesday, including former Panthers LB Amare Barno.

The team also hosted DE Jeremiah Martin and LB Oshane Ximines for tryouts.

Barno, 26, was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2020 and a two-year starter at Virginia Tech.

He was selected in the sixth round in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Panthers and signed a four-year, $3.845 million deal that includes a signing bonus of $185,404.

Barno had bounced on and off the team’s active roster before being released and most recently tried out for the Commanders.

In 2024, Barno made five appearances for the Panthers and recorded seven tackles along with one sack.