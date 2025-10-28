Saints Tried Out Three Running Backs

The New Orleans Saints officially hosted three free agent running backs on Tuesday for tryouts including RB Tyrion Davis-Price, RB Evan Hull, and RB Ian Wheeler.

Davis-Price, 25, was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was waived in December of 2023 before joining the Niners’ practice squad.

The Eagles later signed Davis-Price to a futures deal for the 2024 season but cut him loose in May. Tennessee signed him to a two-year deal earlier this offseason before releasing him.

In 2023, Davis-Price appeared in one game and rushed six times for 21 yards (3.5 YPA) and scored one rushing touchdown.