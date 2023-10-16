Saints Waive QB Jake Luton With QB Jake Haener Returning From Suspension

The New Orleans Saints placed QB Jake Luton on waivers Monday with rookie QB Jake Haener from suspension.

Haener served a six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy.

Haener, 24, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $926,203 in 2023.

During his college, career, Haener appeared in 33 games and made 29 starts, completing 68.2 percent of his passes for 9,120 yards, 68 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions, to go along with eight rushing touchdowns.

Luton, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,476,756 contract that included $181,756 fully guaranteed with Jacksonville when he was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Seahawks later signed Luton to their active roster at the start of the season and was on and off of their practice squad for much of the season. He had a brief stint with the Dolphins practice squad at the end of 2021 before he signed a futures deal with the Jaguars for the 2022 season.

Luton was cut coming out of the preseason last year and he later caught on with the Saints. The Saints moved on from him in May and he later caught on with the Panthers before joining the Saints’ roster last month.

In 2020, Luton appeared in three games for the Jaguars and completed 54.5 percent of his passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown.