Saints Waive TE Tommy Hudson From IR

The New Orleans Saints officially waived TE Tommy Hudson from injured reserve with a settlement on Thursday.

Hudson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans but was added to their practice squad coming out of training camp.

Tennessee brought Hudson back on a futures contract before once again cutting him loose coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Broncos last summer before eventually joining the Saints.

In 2021, Hudson appeared in five games for the Titans and caught three passes for 31 yards receiving and no touchdowns.