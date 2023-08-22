Saints Waive WR Bryan Edwards

According to Field Yates, the Saints are waiving WR Bryan Edwards on Tuesday.

Edwards, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,692,454 rookie contract that includes a $972,695 signing bonus with the Raiders.

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Atlanta opted to waive Edwards in November and he later signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad. Kansas City released him in January. The Saints signed him to a contract in March.

In 2022, Edwards appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 15 yards.