Saints Waiving RB Xazavian Valladay

Mike Garafolo reports the Saints are waiving RB Xazavian Valladay on Friday.

Valladay was far down New Orleans’ depth chart at running back after the organization signed free agents like Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr., as well as picking up Devin Neal in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Valladay, 26, played five years at Wyoming before transferring to Arizona State for his final season in 2022. He earned second-team all-conference honors.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Valladay signed on with the Texans but was cut in training camp. He briefly caught on with the Steelers in 2023 but was among their final roster cuts.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023 and 2024 before catching on with the Saints’ practice squad in November.

During his six-year college career, Valladay rushed 835 times for 4,372 yards (5.2 YPC) and 34 touchdowns to go along with 87 receptions for 873 yards and four more scores in 55 games.