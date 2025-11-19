Saints Waiving WR Brandin Cooks In Mutual Decision

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints and WR Brandin Cooks have mutually agreed to part ways, and the veteran will be waived.

Underhill adds Cooks renegotiated his contract to facilitate the move. He had guaranteed money in 2026 after signing a two-year deal this offseason.

Since it’s after the trade deadline, he’ll go on waivers and will be available for any team to claim. If he clears waivers, he can sign wherever he wants.

Cooks was a potential trade candidate at the deadline a few weeks ago but no deal came together. The Saints are going young at receiver after dealing Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

The Saints signed Cooks to a two-year, $13 million deal this past March.

In 2025, Cooks has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes on 25 targets for 165 yards receiving and no touchdowns.