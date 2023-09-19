Saints Waiving WR Kirk Merritt

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints are waiving WR Kirk Merritt on Tuesday.

Merritt, 26, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in 2020. He bounced on and off Miami’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the Saints in January 2022.

He’s spent time on and off New Orleans’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Merritt has appeared in one game for the Saints.