Saints Signing S Julian Blackmon

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are, in fact, signing S Julian Blackmon to a contract.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Saints are working to sign free agent S Julian Blackmon to a contract.

Fowler says that no deal is in place as of now, but the two sides remain in talks.

This comes after the somewhat surprising news from Tuesday that Tyrann Mathieu is retiring from the NFL.

Blackmon, 26, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors in 2019. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that included a $926,437 signing bonus and played out the final year of that deal. Blackmon re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Blackmon appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 86 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and four pass defenses.

