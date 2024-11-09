Saints WR Chris Olave Expected To Go On IR

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Saints WR Chris Olave is expected to go on injured reserve with a concussion.

Rapoport adds Olave is gathering various expert opinions on his injury but will miss at least four games if he lands on injured reserve. Olave was hospitalized after being stretchered off in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Panthers.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is in the third year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Olave has appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 31 passes for 387 yards receiving and one touchdown.