Saints WR Chris Olave Took Cautious Approach In Return From Multiple Concussions

Saints WR Chris Olave told Katherine Terrell that he has been sitting out following multiple concussions this season in order to protect himself long-term.

“I’m a huge competitor, so I sat this year out just to be able to protect myself long-term,” Olave said. “I got a family and I want to be there for a long time, so just trying to protect myself.”

Olave has been in the concussion protocol for the last several weeks after sustaining his second concussion of the season.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is in the third year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Olave appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 32 passes for 400 yards receiving and one touchdown.

