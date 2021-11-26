Saints WR/KR Deonte Harris Appealing Three-Game Suspension

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints WR Deonte Harris is currently in the process of appealing the three-game suspension he received from the NFL.

Harris was sentenced to one year of supervised probation after pleading not guilty to driving under the influence during a July traffic incident in Baltimore. Harris is under probation until Nov. 8, 2022.

Rapoport says that Harris’ appeal is unlikely to hold up.

Harris, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Harris has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 27 passes for 427 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 591 kick return yards and another 154 punt return yards.