Sam Darnold Headed To IR, Out At Least Four Weeks

Panthers HC Matt Rhule said on Wednesday the team will be placing QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve with his shoulder injury, per Joe Person.

Rhule added Darnold will miss at least four weeks while his fractured scapula heals. The timeline is four to six weeks.

Panthers QB P.J. Walker will presumably start in the interim, but Rhule noted they’re looking at all options at quarterback.

Darnold, 24, is in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2018 that includes a $20.167 million signing bonus. The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York.

He’s set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season and $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.

In 2021, Darnold has appeared in nine games and recorded 182 completions on 306 pass attempts (59.5 percent) for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.