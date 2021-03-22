Sammy Watkins To Meet With Colts After Ravens Visit, Titans & Texans Also Interested

Adam Schefter reports that free agent WR Sammy Watkins is scheduled to visit the Colts on Wednesday after his Tuesday meeting with the Ravens.

According to Schefter, Titans and Texans are also interested in Watkins.

Watkins, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2014 after they traded up with the Rams to get him. Buffalo would later trade him to the Rams.

Watkins played out the final year of his four-year, $19.935 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $48 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the Chiefs back in 2018.

The Chiefs and Watkins agreed to a new contract that will pay him $9 million for the 2020 season last April.

In 2020, Watkins appeared in 10 games for the Chiefs and caught 37 passes for 421 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.