Saquon Barkley Hasn’t Signed Franchise Tag & Won’t Attend Start Of Offseason Program

According to Kim Jones, Giants RB Saquon Barkley has not yet signed his franchise tag, making him ineligible to participate in the start of the team’s offseason program.

All offseason activities are technically voluntary up until mandatory minicamp, but this isn’t a surprise that Barkley’s staying away, as he was gunning for a long-term deal before the Giants used the tag on him.

Afterward, the Giants pulled their extension offer off the table, so this is a situation to watch this summer.

The two parties have until July 17 to negotiate an extension or Barkley would play out the 2023 season under the tag, which will cost them just over $10 million fully guaranteed.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Barkley as the news is available.