Sashi Brown Being Hired As Ravens Team President

Adam Schefter reports that former Browns EVP Sashi Brown has left his position with the Washington Wizards of the NBA for an executive role with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens later confirmed the hire to ESPN.

Ian Rapoport later reported that Brown is being hired as the team president, as Dick Cass is announcing his retirement from the team after 18 years.

Brown, 45, began his football career with the Jaguars back in 2005 and worked as their lead counsel until 2012. He then worked with the Browns, being hired in 2013 as EVP, and functioning as the team’s general manager from 2016 until his firing in 2017.

During his two years in Cleveland, Brown’s team produced a record of 1-27. In 2019, Brown was hired to work with the Washington Wizards under team owner Ted Leonsis.

