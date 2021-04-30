Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Has Told Teammates He Doesn’t Plan To Be Back With Packers

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Friday that Aaron Rodgers has told some teammates that he doesn’t plan to return to Green Bay.

Schefter explains that this likely stems from the Packers’ decision to trade up in last year’s draft for Jordan Love. However, the Packers reportedly didn’t let Rodgers know of their plans in advance.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admitted that they could have communicated better during the situation last year.

“I certainly look back to last year’s draft and just kind of maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better,” Gutekunst said. “There’s no doubt about it. The draft’s an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it’s going to unfold, and it happens pretty fast. But certainly, I think, looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better.”

Schefter admits that he doesn’t know how all of this will ultimately play out, but it’s clear that Rodgers isn’t happy being there right now.

After the draft last night, Gutekunst reiterated that they have no plans to trade Rodgers.

“He’s our quarterback. He’s our leader. We’ve been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he’s the guy that makes this thing go,” Gutekunst said, per Tom Pelissero.

Gutekunst added that he thinks Rodgers will play for the team again.

“I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said, per Rob Demovsky.

Schefter reports that no team has currently made a trade offer to the Packers, despite the fact that there have been inquiries.

Green Bay was concerned enough that president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have each flew out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason.

The Packers have reportedly offered to extend Rodgers’ contract.

Rodgers, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers is owed base salaries of $15,050,000 and $25 million over the next two years of the agreement.

In 2020, Rodgers appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers and the Packers as the news is available.