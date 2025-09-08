Schefter: Dolphins Not Thinking Of Trading Tyreek Hill For Now

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Dolphins aren’t thinking about trading WR Tyreek Hill right now.

He adds the Dolphins still think they have a good team despite the 33-8 shellacking by the Colts in Week 1 and will be trying to prove that in the coming weeks.

However, he says if the season continues to go the way it’s going, all options would logically be on the table.

Schefter mentions he’s not sure the Chiefs would be an option to trade for Hill, for what it’s worth.

Hill’s status in Miami and potential trade availability is a topic other teams around the league are keeping close tabs on, per other reports.

The veteran wideout ended the season saying he wanted out of Miami but retracted that statement once he was out of the heat of the moment. He has since taken full accountability for his comments after the final game of the season and committed himself to Miami.

Another round of speculation was touched off by a domestic incident involving Hill and his wife, who has since filed for divorce, but no charges or arrests were made. Hill has a long history of drama off the field, but it doesn’t seem like this incident moved the needle for the Dolphins at all.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.