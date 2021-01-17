Schefter: “Growing Sense” Deshaun Watson Has Played Last Snap For Texans

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that there’s a “growing sense” from people in and around the Texans’ organization that QB Deshaun Watson has played his last snap for Houston.

According to Schefter, while it’s still early in the off-season and there is a lot of time left, Watson’s “feelings cannot and should not be underestimated.”

Earlier in the day, Mike Florio reported that Watson has not formally requested a trade from the organization yet.

Florio noted Watson is cognizant that once he does that, it will take the situation past the point of no return, and it’s not something he’s quite willing to do yet.

However, Florio notes Watson’s feelings haven’t softened and the quarterback continues to “[just] want out” of Houston.

Numerous reports have said that Watson is disappointed with how the team has handled the hiring process for both GM and head coach positions, as owner Cal McNair had previously told him that they would get his input on the important hires.

The Texans have maintained that Watson is their quarterback and reports have said they have no intention of trading him, despite his obvious frustration with the team.

Watson, 25, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson and the Texans as the news is available.